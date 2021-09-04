Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 371.92

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of BP to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get BP alerts:

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £375.15 ($490.14). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 320 shares of company stock valued at $100,140.

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 296.60 ($3.88). The company had a trading volume of 31,497,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. BP has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 301.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.