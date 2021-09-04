Analysts Set Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Target Price at $30.14

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Afya stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. 97,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,719. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Afya has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

