Analysts Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $705,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,893.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 133,829 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

