Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $321.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

