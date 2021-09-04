Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,015. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.66. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

