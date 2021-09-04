Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.62. Repligen posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $292.42. The stock had a trading volume of 132,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,911. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.81. Repligen has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $293.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

