Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of NSA opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

