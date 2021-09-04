Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.47. The company had a trading volume of 435,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,017. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in LivePerson by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

