Analysts Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $39.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $156.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $157.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.23 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $74.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

