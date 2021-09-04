Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report $291.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.40 million to $293.76 million. Cognex reported sales of $251.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.46. 399,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. Cognex has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.