Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aravive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. 72,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,287. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

