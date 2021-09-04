Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.99. 462,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.63 and its 200-day moving average is $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

