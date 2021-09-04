Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RDNT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 161,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

