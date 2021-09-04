Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$1.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Natera reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,057 shares of company stock worth $23,529,003. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Natera has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

