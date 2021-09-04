Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 166,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.68. 2,624,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,861. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

