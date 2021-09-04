Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $781.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $779.22 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $764.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after buying an additional 105,072 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

