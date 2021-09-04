Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. First Busey posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Busey by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. First Busey has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

