Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 610,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.