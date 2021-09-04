Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $277.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.37 million and the highest is $283.35 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $253.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,879. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.