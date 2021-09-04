Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Eduardo Alvarez Sells 17,605 Shares of Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Amyris by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

