Ampleforth Governance Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.49 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $148.45 million and $16.49 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $18.02 or 0.00035898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00139380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00183670 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.97 or 0.07871499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,166.37 or 0.99920967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.51 or 0.00994928 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,236,563 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

