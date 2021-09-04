AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.57.

AMN stock opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

