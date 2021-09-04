Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $1,413,440.00.

ZS opened at $287.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day moving average of $206.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $288.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

