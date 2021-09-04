Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

