Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.00. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

