Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,836 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

EW stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

