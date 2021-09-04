Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Avient by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

