Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $228.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

