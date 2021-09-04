Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

HRC opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.37. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $152.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.