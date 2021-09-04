Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

