Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $72.16 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

