Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,939 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,808 shares of company stock worth $29,786,695. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $513.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.43. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $521.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

