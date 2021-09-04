AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,539,000 after buying an additional 168,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

