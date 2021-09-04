American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 251.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,928. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.77 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

