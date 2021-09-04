American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Earns Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Cfra lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,510,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

