American Century Companies Inc. Sells 30,624 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of MetLife worth $42,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,088,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

