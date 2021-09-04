American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $46,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $252.08 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $252.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.