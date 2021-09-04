American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7,728.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Koninklijke Philips worth $62,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.