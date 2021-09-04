American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of OneWater Marine worth $58,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 102.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,854 shares of company stock worth $1,982,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $612.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

