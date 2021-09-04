American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $41,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 170.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 68,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in James River Group by 31.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 186,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

JRVR stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

