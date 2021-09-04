Ameren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,998 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,232% compared to the average volume of 225 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

