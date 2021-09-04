Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.3% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,461.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,319.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

