Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.3% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,461.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,319.15.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
