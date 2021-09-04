Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,461.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,319.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.