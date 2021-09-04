Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
