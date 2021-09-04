AMATEN Achieves Market Cap of $3.48 Million (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 130.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, AMATEN has traded 146.4% higher against the dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $3.48 million and $11,537.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00121648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00174218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048186 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMATEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.