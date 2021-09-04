Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 3.89.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

