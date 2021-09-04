Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 7,473 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,072,023 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

