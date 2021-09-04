Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 12,200 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 265,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 92,115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 167.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

CSTL stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $701,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 523,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,767,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,025 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

