Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $72.08 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,171,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

