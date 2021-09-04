Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 377.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,998 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,398 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVIR opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -56.69.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.