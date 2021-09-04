Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,041,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 575,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 360,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEG stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

